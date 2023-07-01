Mark Henry recently talked about a wide range of topics on Busted Open Radio, including the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

The AEW host/coach thought it was one of the best pay-per-view events he’d ever seen.

“One of the best pay-per-views that I have ever seen card-wise, talent-wise, performance-wise, like there was no weaknesses. We can nitpick — everybody that’s got a pair of lips can nitpick –— but nothing was substantial to nitpick and it’s a waste of breath to actually do it.”

Henry added that it’s in his top 5 PPV events that he’d seen.

