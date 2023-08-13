Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, including Sonya Deville’s recent injury, and the performance of Logan Paul and Ricochet at SummerSlam. Here are the highlights:

On Logan Paul vs. Ricochet at SummerSlam:

“There’s a match like that on every show. Mm-hmm. It’s a place like that where there is a match on every show. I just don’t like every match to be that way. That’s my thing. Yeah. When I see matches like that, so for those guys, they went out there and they pulled it off. It was a hell of a match. That damn Logan Paul stepped up to the plate again. Definitely stepped up to the plate as well. As I see it, I must give Ricochet a lot of props, because I’m gonna tell you right now, I see a lot of growth in Ricochet. I see a lot of growth in Ricochet. And right now, I don’t know how old is Ricochet. Pull his age up. He might be too old. How old is he? He’s coming to his peak. He’s actually now beginning to really start to understand what this thing is truly all about. And I can see it, I could see it with Ricochet, almost just like a fan ball. I saw fan ball grow over these last seven years into something totally different than he was seven years ago. Was he better than he is now? Athletically, his body has been in better shape for seven years. Of course I would, I would say that 100%. But is he so much smarter there and as well as knowing you know, what to use and when to use it and how to use it now, opposed to then, so much better off. Of course, he is. So for me, I love the growth in Ricochet as well. He’s on his way. He’s on his way. He’s a touch away from actually being at that point where I need him to be. But Ricochet is definitely on the come up.”

On Sonya Deville being sidelined with a torn ACL:

“Yeah. Eight months. No, I don’t think that’s it, man [the titles being cursed]. I just think that I think it’s the way things are done these days. I think safety is not the first thing that a lot of times these young guys and young ladies think about in these matches. They think about going out there and they think about entertaining at the highest level and they throw all caution to the wind a lot of times. And, and that’s a problem because we’re seeing a lot of injuries, you know, with the talent. And I don’t want to, you know, throw ’em under the bus or anything like that because I know how hard they’re working. I know they’re going out there and they’re busting their butt on a weekly basis. So that’s not what I’m saying, but to be able to navigate your way through landmines and this business is very, very important if you want to have longevity if you wanna work at the top for a very long time. That’s why I give a guy like me so much credit because he’s been able to dodge those landmines. Say what you will about the dude. But he’s been on the show every week. He doesn’t miss. He doesn’t miss any time. No money is being missed when it comes to me. So I caught, I caution these young guys, you know, to think about that kinda stuff because you could end up on the shelf for a very long time. And one thing I say about this business getting hurt is it’s one thing, but getting injured, it’s something totally different. When you are injured, you go home, alright? When you hurt, you can work. You know what I mean? When you get injured, you go home, and it’s gonna be some time off, you know, and somebody might slide and then just take that little old spot away from you. But that’s just the way the business goes. Time off is your worst enemy, you know what I mean? So young people, young people take the advice from Booker t. All right, Sonya Deve right now, she’s in, she’s in the hurt business. And, the only thing I can say about that is welcome to the club. Yeah, I’m just playing. I’m just playing, son. You get well soon, girl. Yeah. And I’ll get back in action. You know, you know, she’s definitely one of my girls that I worked with on Tough Enough mm-hmm. And got a chance to see her growth as well. Mandy Rose was definitely a part of that thing, as well—and Chelsea Green, as well. So, so definitely, get back in action, as soon as you possibly can. That’s one thing about, one thing about Sonya, she pushed herself like crazy. She’s an athlete. So I could, I could see, I could see Sonya getting back within six to eight months. I don’t think it’s gonna be a year at all.”

