WWE will hold Raw from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 8,920 tickets and there are 547 left.

The show is set up for 9,467 seats. WWE last drew 9,154 tickets for a SmackDown event on September 30, 2022. Here is the updated card for the show:

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Shinsuke Nakamura to speak on the attack against Seth Rollins