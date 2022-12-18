Stone Cold Steve Austin making a comeback in the ring is still the subject of rumors.

According to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, a match between the two wouldn’t be a smart idea.

Austin has been offered a match at WrestleMania 39, but it’s unclear whether he accepted it. Booker T discussed this on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast:

“I think Steve’s role could be a little bit bigger, you know, then being in the rumble because we all know what the rumble is leading to. I don’t think we want to put Steve Austin in a match like that knowing where it would lead to, which is him getting tossed out because he’s not going to win it.” “I don’t think that works. For Steve Austin to get up off the sofa at this age he is right now is pretty hard. Getting in the ring with Roman would not be a good idea.”

