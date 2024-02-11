Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Here are the highlights:

On Brian Keith being signed by AEW:

“I’m proud of him. That’s a character that I created sitting in my office one day. I told Brian Keith I wanted him to be a black bounty hunter, always looking to cash in. I wanted him to be a tough guy more than anything. I used to love watching The Rifleman back in the day. I loved watching The Rifleman with Chuck Conners. Sami Davis Jr. was there, an outlaw and black cowboy, probably the only black guy in the whole world. He was bad, and nobody could touch him. That’s what I thought about when I thought about Brian Keith. This guy could be the fastest guy in the West, and he had the fastest kicks in the South. It was so cool. I give Brian Keith all the praise and accolades. I didn’t do anything but motivate him more than anything. That’s all I did for Brian Keith to motivate him to be better than he was the last time he went out. That was it. Then he went out and hit the road to see how good he really was, and the world loves The Bounty Hunter Brian Keith going out there and doing his thing, so I just want to say I’m proud, like I’m a proud dad.”

On whether there is a cut-off age for someone trying to get into wrestling:

“I tell you, man, it’s hard to tell a man you know he can do it. Really? It is. It’s hard to judge a book by its cover. But that number probably would be, you know, between 35 and 40. To be honest, and and I say that because I remember when the boogeyman good friend of mine, Marty, was right. He was on Tough Enough. And, and they asked him, you know, how old are you? You know, and he goes 30. They go no, no, no, how old? Are you? Really? He is 30. No, they go, no, seriously, you know, what’s on your birth certificate? He goes 30, but he wouldn’t go back above that. 30 Did they find out he was 40? It’s like, look, there you go bumping around. It was almost a liability. From their perspective, I guess in their minds. And, when you get that age, you are more vulnerable to getting hurt and being more injury-prone because it’s rough. It’s grueling. Marty figured it out during The Boogeyman at 40. He made it, so I cannot tell you not to try. So if it’s a dream, it’s something that you aspire to do. And don’t want to look back one day saying Man, I wish I would have tried to do it, bro. Do it. Amen.”

