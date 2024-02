Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut in the Women’s Royal Rumble match last month and has since made several appearances on SmackDown.

Cargill was asked whether she would be back in the ring at WWE WrestleMania during an interview with Denise Salcedo.

“You’re going to have to see that. You’re just going to have to see. If I want it, I got it. I’m going to go out there and get it. Let’s just say that.”

