Booker T comments on Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Elimination Chamber matchup and punching his ticket to WrestleMania 40.

The former five-time world champion spoke about the Scottish Warrior on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker thinks McIntyre’s work has been stellar on a weekly basis, then reflects on McIntyre’s run as the top guy during the pandemic.

I saw Drew McIntyre win in the Chamber and whatnot. It was only fitting for him to actually win it and move on. He’s put in so much work, his departure from WWE and in his return to WWE, finding himself, winning the championship in the pandemic era when there was no fans or anything like that. But Drew McIntyre, not one day did he phone it in or anything like that. He came to work every week. He went out there and performed in front of zero fans, and he did it in a grand fashion. There was a few guys throughout that pandemic era that really was able to make themselves in that moment, and I think Drew McIntyre was one of those guys.

Booker later states that he thinks McIntyre should dethrone Seth Rollins for the world title at WrestleMania 40.

I hope they put the title on him too. Nothing against Seth. Seth has had an okay run. But it’s [has not been] a standout run, as far as Seth’s run. It hasn’t been a bad run or anything like that, but I do think it’s time for Drew McIntyre to get back in that position. I really don’t think we would have put Drew McIntyre in such a position where he had to work so hard to get back to it, to win a match like the Elimination Chamber, to go on and not win. So that’s just my thing. I hope to see Drew [win], and I’m a fan of Drew McIntyre as well.

Check out the full Hall of Fame podcast below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)