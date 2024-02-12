Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Here are the highlights:

On WWE Speed airing on Twitter/X:

“Well, I think there are so many young people out there right now trying to get into the business; you got to give them as much access as they possibly can, give him as much content as they possibly can, give him a reason to want to try to, you know, come to reality wrestling and join the wrestling school and try to make it to that next level, you know, because anything’s possible. Anything’s possible. That’s why I really believe in this business as being that avenue to give, you know, that young person that a lot of sports wasn’t meant for it might be for it may be for them. And it may be something that could really, really change my life. So I like for me, as more content is out there, the better. I’m trying to fall in as well reality wrestling and trying to do unique things, trying to give fans a reason why they want to, you know, be a part of it, why they want to join it, why they want to watch more than anything because wrestling is alive. It’s alive and well. It’s not going anywhere.”

On the importance of the partnership:

“Just that being connected with the WWE brand with X, that partnership right there, that’s a huge man is huge. So yeah, I like it. And the thing is, the business is only getting younger. And right now, the world is driven through platforms like x tick tock, you know, so you know, why not? Why not be a part of it?”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.