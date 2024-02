On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about Grayson Waller and the praise he has for him.

“He loves it, and he’s a really loveable, likable dude, so he has to act that way, and he does it successfully. There’s something about him that really makes you want to slap his face; you really just want to cuff him in the side of the head, but that’s just his character.”

