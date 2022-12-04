Booker T discussed his faction with Finlay, William Regal, and Sharmell during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion thinks this WWE faction in 2006 should get more credit for what they did.

“I always thought, you know, we as a faction didn’t get enough credit. I don’t think we were together long enough probably, but together, man, we were a hell of a faction. Booker T, Regal, and Finlay, with our lovely queen Sharmell — that was a hell of a team right there.” “Never in a million years, I thought I’d have so much fun working with William Regal and Finlay. I hated working those guys. They were stiff. Of course, you’ve seen Regal matches on television back in the day. Him and Benoit used to do some crazy stuff, but Finlay was just as hardcore, and those guys were cut from a different cloth.”

