Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about WWE NXT beating AEW Dynamite in the ratings this past week. Here are the highlights:

On any doubt in NXT that they wouldn’t win the ratings battle that night:

“I’m gonna tell you right now, bro. Honestly, that’s the last thing I was thinking about. I wasn’t thinking about you at all. I was thinking about WWE. I was thinking about it. I was thinking about getting a million in the ratings. I’ve been saying, you know, man, we gotta get this thing up to a million since I walked in the door down there. I’ve been talking about that. And to see, you know, the show gets put together to the point where we might make that million. That’s the only thing I was thinking about. I had one. If amnesia. I’m serious. I’m serious. That show was not even on my mind. It wasn’t. What? What? Put it on my mind. More than anything was the comments from Tony Kuhn. Of course, when the ratings come out, that’s something that you’re going to be looking for. You’re going to be looking to see because we’re on the same night. You’re going to see who actually came out ahead. That’s something you’re going to be looking for. But it’s not. I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s something to be looking for to gloat about it. I think it was something to celebrate next. Nothing more, nothing less.”

On being surprised NXT didn’t break 1 million viewers:

“I’m surprised as well. But 921,000 is close enough to a million where if it was a lottery ticket, I’d be happy, right? Care about that? That extra 60,000 or whatever it was, you know. Right. I’ll be like, man, give me that. 921,000 you know what I mean? That extra 80,000 or whatever it was. Yeah, yeah. Ain’t going to be worried about that. I’m going to be worried about that. 921,000. Give me that check. I’m happy with it. So that’s the way I look at that. But I was anticipating a much higher rating. I thought I said one or three. Yeah, yeah. So I don’t know if anything close to a million is great, but I’m still looking and hoping for it. In NXT, to be able to consistently, you know, be around a million mark on, on a weekly basis.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.