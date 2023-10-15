NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 made an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including his wrestling career.

During it, he addressed comparisons to AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF and whether fans comparing MJF to him bother him.

“No, I actually hit him up like when he was first starting. I’m like, no matter what people say, you’re not copying me. You are doing you in your best way. And, like, he’s obviously done it very well. So, you know, it was a good role model. What can I say? No. Before he got big, he did a seminar. Did I think that was right when I was working with you? And I was just like, that dude would be a star for sure. So, like, yeah, interrupting a courageous speech. What I really take away from that is.”

