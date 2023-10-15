Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working with Sid Vicious in WWE.

“Yeah, you should have, could have, would have. And he was a huge star. I guess after he had that awful fracture of his leg, he was never the same after that. But I have known Sid since 1988, you know, he was coming off a run as Lord Humongous in Continental Championship. CCW Continental, I think it was Continental Continental Championship. There you go. CWF could have been Continental Wrestling Federation and he’d been Lord Humongous under a mask, and he’d learned under the tutelage of Eddie Gilbert. And so for a masked guy to have that much charisma right out of the bat, you know, Right, right out of the bat, right out of the gate, right out of the gate. I’m going to use a rodeo reference instead of a baseball reference. It was incredible. You know, he just commanded the attention of people. And I remember Shane Douglas telling me that he observed Ric Flair observing Sid when he had his WCW tryout and when Sid got down on his knees and did you know that turned to somebody goes, Oh, he’s got it, he’s got it. And he was man, you know he. Yeah. He seemed to have the whole thing. He jumped a couple of times. Maybe not at the opportune moments.”

Foley recalled working with Sid on WWE Raw and told a story involving Steve Austin.

“I do remember one time when I worked with Sid on Monday Night Raw and the next day, Steve Austin got a hell of a match last night. And I said, Oh, thanks, Steve. And he turned on me and he goes, That was rotten. That’s the worst match I’ve ever seen you have in your life. I don’t, I have a pretty good internal meter on when something is going well and terribly wrong. And I don’t remember feeling like it was going terribly wrong. I didn’t think I was tearing down the house, but Steve jumped on me to the point where when he put over the whole Mr. Socko thing, I thought he was getting ready to turn on me again. And he was like, Oh, this is one of the funniest stuff I’ve ever seen. And I didn’t bite because I thought he was going to turn on me like he had with Sid. And instead, he really honestly thought it was one of the best, funniest things he’d seen on our show. But going back to Sid, I don’t remember working with him but a handful of times and it was, I guess it was okay, but I did always enjoy Sid and I enjoyed riding with him and you know, read his memoir co-written by Barry Norman, and that was a pretty good book as well.”

Foley did share the one thing he didn’t like about Sid, which was telling fans to look up some of his best matches on YouTube instead of telling them about it in a book.

“I’ll tell you what, as I because I’d like my word to mean something, you know when it comes to putting over books and the one thing Sid kept doing over and over is he kept going, I don’t need to talk about it here because you can see it on YouTube and it’s like, No, no, this is your book. Like you are supposed to talk about this, right? You know, like you have to take those moments even if you think you’re sick of them. If they’re the moments that define you, you need them. That’s that’s, I mean, that’s a bit of a cop-out to say go ahead and look it up. That was the only that was the only problem I had with that is that you want the your subject to take you inside the ring for those moments. And he didn’t really do that.”

