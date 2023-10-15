In the recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg covered various topics.

During it, the WWE creative writers addressed the difficulties he faced while writing stories and promos for Randy Orton.

“You’re swimming upstream with Randy Orton,” James said. “Because he’s too much of a prick to be a babyface, but he’s too cool to be a heel. And he does both so well. Orton is so good, how do you write for him perfectly?”

“I told Randy Orton right to his face, the first time I ever met him, ‘You’re the best I’ve ever seen at this.’ And what I was talking about was TV wrestling — working the cameras, and working his facials, and working his entrance. Everything is contemplated and executed with television perfection in mind, and very rarely does he come up short. His body’s always in great shape. He takes care of himself. I can’t wait for him to come back. … He can do whatever. He can pull off anything.”