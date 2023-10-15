Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about this past Tuesday’s WWE NXT. Here are the highlights:

On whether any main roster cameos advanced NXT storylines:

“Not qualified to say yes or no simply because I don’t know what the stories have been in NXT, so that would be stupid for me to do that. Okay, here’s what I do believe, though. I believe that every one of the talents that we saw in that ring. Benefited from the rub. You know, that’s a term that people have been hearing now for decades. Right. You’re in the ring with the undertaker. You’ve got a segment backstage with Paul Heyman. You’re in a bit of an angle with John Cena, with physicality. Every one of those stars benefited those young talents. They’re not stars yet. This is still the show. This is still the developmental roster, folks. And every one of them. Benefited from their interactions with that top talent that came in from WWE as cameo appearances, every one of them, some more than others.”

On Bron Breakker:

“Bron Breaker really did. If he’s in NXT a month from now, I’m going to be shocked.”

