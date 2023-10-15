Chris Hero is making his return to the squared circle.

At the West Coast Pro Wrestling event on Saturday night, the pro wrestling veteran hit the ring to make the save after Timothy Thatcher continued to beat down JT Thorne following their match.

Thatcher would go to leave the ring, but then sneak attack Hero from behind. Hero would go on to recover and then he informed Thatcher that if he wanted to take advantage of someone, he will give him something to take advantage of.

Hero then challenged Thatcher to a showdown on November 17 at the West Coast Pro: Whiplash 2023 event.

In the main event of Saturday’s West Coast Pro show, Starboy Charlie defeated Titus Alexander to win the West Coast Pro title.

Also appearing on the show this past Saturday night was Japanese legend Kenta Kobashi.