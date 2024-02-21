Booker T speaks on one of WWE’s biggest prospects, Jade Cargill.

Cargill had a dominant run in AEW, and was the inaugural TBS Champion. She boasted an impressive undefeated streak that was eventually ended by Kris Statlander. She would sign with WWE in the fall of 2023, and made her in-ring debut in the Royal Rumble matchup back in January.

During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast Booker explained why he would love to see Cargill wrestle a match at WrestleMania 40.

I’d love to see more of Jade Cargill myself, to be honest. Just put her in there and let her beat up some people, squash a few girls. I’m sure she’s training. I’m sure she’s down at the PC training on a regular basis, and that might be even better for her. You never know. The last time we saw Jade Cargill, she looked pretty damn good in the ring. She did not look like she was out of place at all. I think that comes from just that little bit of training, trying to learn that intricate detail as far as why you’re in the ring. So I think having that training with the WWE, working with those guys down there will definitely give her that little bit of an edge so when she goes to the ring, she’s gonna feel a whole lot more comfortable being in there. I think it may not be a bad thing, her having a match at Mania, going out there and shocking the world, man, letting the people see what Jade Cargill is all about. I’m not opposed to that. She’s got plenty of time.

There were plans for Cargill to compete in the women’s Elimination Chamber matchup this Saturday, but those plans eventually changed. You can check out Booker’s full thoughts below.

