A biographical film about Ric Flair is in the works.

The Wrap reports that The Rock’s production company Seven Bucks Productions is developing the story about the Nature Boy and his historic pro-wrestling career. Rocky, along with, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Kevin Misher of Misher Films are all involved with the project. This was the same team that collaborated on “Fighting With My Family,” a film based on the life of Saraya (also known as Paige in WWE).

In a statement to The Wrap, The Rock said the following about the film and Flair:

As a kid who grew up in professional wrestling, I idolized, ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair. He was a hero to me. And once I broke into the wrestling business and began to spill my own sweat and blood – my reverence for Ric turned to respect. Because I realized just how rare and impossible it is to disrupt the wrestling business, culture and truly change the game – and that’s exactly what Ric Flair did. This project is personal, and we can’t wait to tell his unbelievable story. As always, thank you for the house, Ric.

Flair has had an illustrious career and is recognized as a former 16-time world champion. He is currently signed with AEW, where he has appeared alongside Sting, who is set to have his final match at AEW Revolution.

In October, Flair hinted that a movie about his life was in the works, and now it seems that those plans are moving forward with this new biopic.