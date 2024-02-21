Moose opens up about the firing of former TNA President, Scott D’Amore.

The world champion has been very public of his support for D’Amore throughout his run with the promotion, and tells the In The Weeds program that he was just as shocked as everyone else to learn that Anthem had fired D’Amore from his position.

Initially, when I heard about it, I was shocked. I was upset, angry, sad, a bunch of emotions. At the same time, if anybody in the company can relate to something like that, I would probably be best suited because of my time in the NFL. I came from a world where head coaches get fired all the time. My rookie year, I got drafted by a guy who promised me a whole bunch of things, and he gets fired going into my second year. I had the same emotions. I was angry, pissed, upset. You just have to put faith in the general manager that they know what they’re doing. You have to trust that he is making the best decisions for the company. Nobody wants to see TNA perish, especially Anthem because they invested so much money in it. As much as we don’t understand the decision, we have to trust it and put in 110%. Everyone knows my relationship with Scott, but my relationship with Scott is going to stay the same. He’s going to be my mentor, be my coach, a big brother to me. It’s just, unfortunately, we’re not working with each other. Knowing Scott very well, I know he still wishes the best for TNA and he’s put together a roster that is going to carry on his work and his legacy. Now, we have a new head coach in Anthony and a GM in Len, and we have to put our trust and faith in them to carry the torch.

News had broken shortly after D’Amore’s dismissal that the TNA roster sent Anthem Entertainment a letter addressing their concerns with the move. Moose says that was a last ditch effort to bring D’Amore back into his role.

I saw the letter. It was a last ditch effort to hopefully try to bring Scott back. It is what it is. We’re all going to put our best foot forward, we have a new coach now and we’re going to play our asses off for him and, as a talent, we’re going to do what we’re known to do best, which is put on a great damn wrestling show.

Moose will be in actin this weekend as he defends the world title at TNA No Surrender. Check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)