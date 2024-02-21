Tony Schiavone hypes up AEW Revolution.

The pay-per-view event will feature the final matchup of Sting, who alongside Darby Allin will be defending the AEW tag team titles against the Young Bucks in what will most likely be the main event. Schiavone spoke about The Icon’s final outing during a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast, where he predicts Revolution will be an emotional night for all.

Yeah, in many ways, it’s going to be. Sting’s family’s going to be there. He’s invited a couple of his friends to be there. So it is. It’s gonna be an emotional night for me, and it’s gonna be an emotional night for Ric Flair, who’s gonna be there as well, and the fact that, you think about Sting and Flair, Clash of the Champions, I was there to call it, and how much the Greensboro Coliseum means to me as a wrestling fan, that was my go-to place during all my fandom back in the 70s. It means a lot to me. So with that in mind, I really personally look forward to that night.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Schiavone spoke about the issues that he has with AEW, but mentions that he still enjoys going to work everyday and the product that the promotion is putting out. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)