Former WWE star Brad Maddox, who served as the Raw GM at one time before being let go in 2015, made an appearance on the Developmentally Speaking podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he shared his advice to anyone looking to get into the wrestling business.

“I guess it’s like a daily process. You gotta remind yourself why you’re doing it and staying focused because there’s so many things to lose yourself to,” he said. “I never had any drug problems, or pill problems, or alcohol problems. I never had anything like that. But it’s also a super high testosterone environment. I had some different addictions; I had a sex addiction, and sh*t that just really got in the way and got me unfocused. It was one of the reasons it seems like I continuously got worse until I got on TV,” he continued, “and the worst product of my entire career was on TV. But I was so lost by that point. I guess the higher you climb the mountain, the easier it is to get unfocused, maybe? I don’t know. But you definitely have to retain that focus on the love of what you’re doing, because if you start to lose yourself to fear, it’s a slippery slope that I found un-navigate-able.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc