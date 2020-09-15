Braun Strowman took to Twitter today to hype last night’s RAW Underground debut, and next Monday’s RAW Underground fight against Dabba-Kato.

“I go WHEREVER I want!!!! See you next week @DabbaKato #MonsterInTheUnderground #DoesntPlayWellWithOthers #WWERaw,” he wrote earlier today.

He added later today, “Sometimes you gotta remind the world who the hell you are and you’re one of a kind!!!! #MakeThemRemember #TheMotherFinMonster #LastOfADyingBreed”

There’s no word yet on if the SmackDown Superstar will continue working RAW Underground past next week, but we will keep you updated. You can see his related tweets below and you can click here for more on last night’s RAW Underground action:

