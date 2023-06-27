Braun Strowman has thanked fans for their support after sending out a recent tweet.

Earlier this month, The Monster of All Monsters underwent a level 1 neck fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae, a surgery done by Dr. Cordover at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Strowman will likely be on the shelf for at least 6 months. On Monday, Strowman talked about how hard it has been to be away from WWE. He thanked the fans with this tweet:

“Thank you for all the well wishes and the words of encouragement. It means more than y’all know.”