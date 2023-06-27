Braun Strowman has thanked fans for their support after sending out a recent tweet.
Earlier this month, The Monster of All Monsters underwent a level 1 neck fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae, a surgery done by Dr. Cordover at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.
Strowman will likely be on the shelf for at least 6 months. On Monday, Strowman talked about how hard it has been to be away from WWE. He thanked the fans with this tweet:
“Thank you for all the well wishes and the words of encouragement. It means more than y’all know.”
Thank you for all the well wishes and the words of encouragement. It means more than y’all know.
— The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) June 27, 2023