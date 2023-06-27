While doing a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, former WWE star Samuray Del Sol recalled the Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder match for the Tag Team Championships in 2015 at the WWE TLC PPV, where Big E and Kofi Kingston successfully defended against The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) and the duo of Sin Cara and Del Sol AKA Kalisto.

Del Sol recalled Vince McMahon’s reaction to him doing his ‘Salida Del Sol’ finisher to Jey off the top of a ladder through another ladder.

“Who remembers the Slammy Award when I won and I did the Salida Del Sol from the top ladder? It was 20 feet up high. I took a small glimpse, looked down like, welp, this is pretty high up. ‘Okay, let’s do it.’ It was crazy. Even Vince (McMahon) pulled me aside like, ‘Hey, you’re f’ing crazy man.’ ‘Oh, okay. That’s what I do. Let me know.’”

