Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, the longtime WWE executive talked about whether WWE ever tasked someone with overseeing continuity in their programming, something that has been criticized by fans at times.

“You know, we tried. I say yes and no. We tried, but sometimes between the reality of dealing with human beings and injuries and everything else that can happen, sometimes it just gets f**ked up.”

H/T to Fightful