Bret Hart and Owen Hart WWE Timeline Sneak Peek, Seth Rollins Warns Dominik Mysterio Ahead of SummerSlam

WWE has released a new sneak peek of their new series timeline, which will focus on some of the best feuds in company history. In the video below, watch an old promo between the late Owen Hart and his brother and two-time Hall of Famer Bret Hart ahead of their multiple clashes in the mid-90s.
Seth Rollins took to Twitter to warn Dominik Mysterio ahead of their SummerSlam showdown, which was announced yesterday as being contested under Street Fight rules. The Monday Night Messiah writes, “It’s not often a career begins and ends on the same night. #SummerSlam. Street Fight. For the Greater Good.”
It’s not often a career begins and ends on the same night. #SummerSlam. Street Fight. For the Greater Good. https://t.co/xr4mtdCOwZ
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 15, 2020
