Roman Reigns became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

He defended the title in the main event of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event against Logan Paul.

While speaking with Muscles Man Malcolm, Bret Hart was asked if WWE should separate the two world titles again.

”Yeah I like one, but I mean I could see if it’s gonna be two companies [brands], but they should always have one.”

