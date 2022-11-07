The former NWA/TNA Heavyweight Champion Raven was recently inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame by longtime rival Tommy Dreamer.

However, Raven stated that he doesn’t think he will get the same honor in WWE during a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest:

“I would’ve liked to have been world champion in New York [WWE]. But you know, that’s a hell of a lot of politics,” said Raven, before explaining that the same ‘politics’ will possibly scupper his chances of going in the HOF. “A lot of the heat’s my fault though because I had to be the smartest guy in the room,” Raven continued. “Even if I wasn’t, I had to act like I was so I burned my own bridges. I knew it back then but couldn’t help it.”

H/T: Wrestling Inc.