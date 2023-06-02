GCW continues to surge in the pro wrestling landscape.

President Brett Lauderdale announced on Twitter that this Saturday’s Tournament of Survival will be the biggest crowd in the history of the event. The TOS will be taking place from The Showboat in Atlantic City and will feature El Desperado, Rina Yamashita, Tomoya Hirata, Toru Sugiura, Joey Janela, Sawyer Wreck, Kasey Kirk, John Wayne Murdoch, Ciclope, Matt Tremont, Miedo Extremo, and Green Phantom.

Lauderdale writes, “Super excited to announce that #GCWToS8 has just blown past TOS7 and for the 3rd straight year we will have an all time record crowd in attendance for TOS at the showboat. Thanks everyone for the unbelievable support. See ya Saturday.”

