AEW star Komander will be making his return to GCW.

The young luchador has been announced for the June 23rd Ride Or Die event in Chicago, an event that will also feature AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo, Deathmatch King Nick Gage, former WWE superstar Metalik and more.

*CHICAGO UPDATE* Just Signed: KOMANDER returns to GCW on June 23 in CHICAGO! Plus:

Vikingo vs Metalik

Gringo Loco vs Blake Christian

Lufisto vs Steph De Lander

Nick Gage

Bussy

+more Get Tix:https://t.co/uczGLE1GEn Watch Live on @FiteTV+

Fri 6/23 – 8PM

Thalia Hall – Chicago pic.twitter.com/rcA2Yedw5c — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 1, 2023

Komander signed with AEW back in April and has been featured regularly on programming for AEW and ROH. He most recently competed for AEW at Double or Nothing and will be challenging for the AAA Mega Championship at tomorrow’s AEW Rampage.