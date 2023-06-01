MLW has released this week’s episode of their weekly flagship series Fusion on Youtube. The show is also available on FITE+. You can check out the full video, along with a Fusion preview, below.

Stage one of the Super Series culminates in Mexico as El Hijo del Vikingo, National Openweight Champion John Hennigan Psycho Clown, Rey Horus, Sam Adonis square off in a spectacular interpromotional encounter.

After being put on the shelf with injuries for the first time in his career, Jacob Fatu shoots on The Calling. What will the high chief of the hood have to say about Rickey Shane Page, AKIRA, Raven and the Calling?

Alex Kane cranks up the heat on the World Heavyweight Champion. What will the big mouthed captain of the BOMAYE Fight Club say as the road to Never Say Never on FITE+ heats up?

Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice have been raising hell in Tijuana all week long. What trouble has the Second Gear Crew gotten themselves into?

In a high-profile title fight, “Queen God” Delmi Exo waves the MLW flag into battle as she steps into the ring with Taya Valkyrie for the World Featherweight Championship. Delmi enters the biggest fight of her career with undeniable momentum but Taya’s 1 year reign as champ could be too big to topple.

Willie Mack is in hustle mode, having gotten his hands on some “product” and now he’s heading south of the border to cash in. What’s “Chocolate Thunder” gotten himself into?

Experience the fabulous fame and talent of self-proclaimed “international popstar” B3CCA.

Get the scoop on a newly signed match for Never Say Never on FITE+.

PLUS: Mexico’s La Rebellion takes to the skies against Taurus and Abismo Negro Jr.