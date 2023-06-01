El Phantasmo recently spoke with the official NJPW website to hype up this Sunday’s Dominion pay-per-view event, where he will be challenging Bullet Club leader David Finlay for the IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship. During his interview Phantasmo gave his thoughts on head booker Gedo latching himself onto talents like Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, and now David Finlay. He adds that Gedo is a great mind for the business but does a lot of things that he disagrees with.

Gedo’s a bit of an enigma. I think he’s a leech who latches on to talent. You can’t discredit that Gedo has a great mind for this business — he saw greatness in Okada and in Jay (White), and now, I guess he sees it in Finlay. He obviously sees something, and his track record proves for himself, but… I don’t agree with a lot of what Gedo does, I never have.

Later the former Bullet Club member pitches for Gedo to face Jado inside an NJPW ring, claiming that fans have been clamoring for the showdown for sometime.

I think he’s a little snake. And I think… We never got to see Gedo and Jado one-on-one. That’s what I wanted to see this whole time, what the fans wanted to see this whole time but it never happened. Somehow, we’ve gotta make that happen. Gedo and Jado in a New Japan ring one-on-one, huh? You like that?

The latest card for NJPW Dominion can be found here.