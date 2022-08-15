Brian Gewirtz made an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights.

The beginnings of working with The Rock in WWE:

“Rock was different from the get go. There’s a mindset, and it’s not a wrong mindset. This was November of 1999, so it’s smack dab in the middle of The Attitude Era. WWE has taken over the ratings war. There are huge iconic stars, and a lot of those huge iconic stars don’t need the help of some 26-year old, alleged comic book fan helping them. But Rock always had the mindset of, ‘Look, I don’t know this guy, but I’ll give him a chance and see what he’s got. I’ll be over regardless. I have nothing to lose. So if he can help me, great, I’ll use that in my arsenal. That will just make me look better, and if he absolutely sucks, then I will just say, I got it, and I don’t need to work with him from there.’ So that broke the ice and made me feel super comfortable right away.”

Edge and Christian:

“From a hanging out after the show perspective, Edge, Christian, and I are all the same age. We had similar tastes in a wise-ass mind set. In terms of socializing after the show, and I didn’t do a ton of it, but those are the people, Edge, Christian, and Jericho, that I found myself socializing with afterwards.”

