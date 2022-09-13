IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers recently joined YouTube’s “Gimme a Hull Yeah! program to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on potentially retiring and how he’s not focused on that just yet since his daughter is slowly getting into the sport. Highlights are below.

Says he’s not thinking about retiring just yet:

“[It’s] not something I’m thinking about. You know, my 5-year-old daughter just started to take interest in wrestling, where she previously hadn’t at all. So, she’s been asking me so many questions, and then one of them she asked me recently, it was like when I was going to stop wrestling. And I was like, ‘I don’t really want to stop until at least I’m 50. I have a long ways to go before I can think about my legacy. I think ultimately, what’s important to me is the respect of my colleagues, really. That’s kind of it.”

How he doesn’t lose his mind about things he can’t control:

“I would hope I matured since being 18 years old. And, then I think the biggest thing for me is not losing my mind about things I can’t control,” he continued, admitting that “can be frustrating in a predetermined industry … you can’t change certain things [about] the way things are done. And that’s something that I’ve learned to kind of roll with the punches about.”

