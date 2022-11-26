AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably how the Varsity Blonds member has cut ties with his old MLW stablemate, the controversial Teddy Hart. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he cut ties with Teddy Hart a long time ago:

I kind of just stopped communicating with him and I kind of cut him off quite a while ago. And most people have commended that decision. They said, ‘You’re smart for doing that.’ I love them to death. Of course, I love the Hart family and they’ve done so good by me.

Says he made the decision based off his experiences with Hart in MLW: