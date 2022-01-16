AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke with Inside The Ropes to discuss a large number of topics, including her thoughts on going to WWE and how she doesn’t find them desirable due to their dishonesty. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says WWE expressed interest but AEW has never broken a promise to her:

“I mean, exactly, I can’t disagree with you. They definitely expressed interest—unfortunately, I’ve got to pick and choose how I say this—but I just feel like you can’t trust anything with that company, whereas at AEW, I’ve never been promised anything that didn’t follow through.”

How WWE is not desirable to her because they cannot be trusted:

“So it’s something that, unfortunately, it’s sad that it comes down to that, that it makes a company not really desirable because you can’t trust anything they say. And I know business is business, and I understand totally that’s what it is, but as a wrestler, business is business as well.”