Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh featured Britt Baker and Danielle Kamela battling it out in singles-action, with the winner qualifying for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

After a competitive back-and-forth matchup, it would be Baker picking up the victory and advancing to the tournament. She joins Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Ruby Soho, and former women’s champion Hikaru Shida, who all qualified on previous AEW programming. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Dr. @RealBrittbaker with the @steelers glove to sink in the LockJaw for the victory, and she has now qualified for the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/2hGh7MIO8P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

