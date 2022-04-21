Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh featured rising superstar Hook wrestling his very first matchup on the flagship program on TBS, as he has mainly been featured on AEW’s Rampage show on Friday nights.
Hook took on Anthony Henry, who put up a valiant effort, but eventually fell victim to the Red Rum submission hold. Hook remains undefeated in his AEW tenure, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Prior to tonight Hook’s big showing was against QT Marshall at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view last month. Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.