Britt Baker is a top AEW superstar and a proud dentist, but the DMD has received criticism from both sides for pursuing two careers simultaneously.

The former women’s champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with WhatCulture. Baker states that she stood out in both worlds because the careers were so vastly different from one another.

I got it from both sides, actually. In the professional wrestling world, it was weird that I was a dental student, that I wasn’t professional wrestling only, and eating, sleeping, breathing professional wrestling. But also in dental school, I was the weirdo. I was the outcast because I wasn’t only doing dentistry and studying and sleeping in the library.

However, Baker states that the criticism made her remain stubborn and headstrong as she continues to remain passionate about both fields.

I really got it from both sides, but it just kept me stubborn and headstrong because I really wanted to do both things. I decided very early on that I was going to do it no matter who told me what, I was going to prove you wrong. That’s what I did.

In a separate interview back in May, Baker opened up about a potential life after wrestling and how she would be interested in producing and/or coaching.

