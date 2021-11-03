AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke to TV Insider about her fandom of ABC’s reality series Dancing With The Stars, and how she dreams of one day competing on the show, and adding ballroom dancer to her impressive resume of talents. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she’s been a big fan of Dancing With The Stars since she was young:

Since I was young. My mom and grandma would sit on the couch and talk about how pretty the outfits were. I’ve watched pretty much every season. I did get a little busy in the middle of my life when I decided to do dental school and professional wrestling at the same time. So if I missed one, I go back and watch them on the treadmill—I watch Dancing With the Stars past dances and professional wrestling matches.

Who she thought was good on the show in the past:

Obviously, Chris Jericho. All the wrestlers actually, including Nikki Bella and Miz, who is absolutely killing it. He is not afraid to commit to these characters. I’m not going to lie: I did not think he would be as good a dancer as he has been. He is fantastic. I’m a Pittsburgh Steelers girl, so when Hines Ward won, it was amazing.

On the similarities between Dancing With The Stars and pro-wrestling:

With professional wrestling, when you turn heel, you have to let go of every social norm you’ve ever been taught and be unlikable. You have to learn to be the villain. The dancers are turning themselves into these characters to tell a story. Just being online and seeing criticism from people who have no idea what they are talking about but feel they need to be sitting next to Derek Hough to judge—there is that aspect, too.

On her campaign to be on the show: