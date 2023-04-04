WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s WrestleMania 39 fallout episode of Raw. Check out the full list and video below.

10. “Enter The Beast”- Brock Lesnar joins Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.

9. “Anger Management”- Omos squashes Elias in a quick match.

8. “Musical Visionary”- Seth Rollins soaks in the cheers from the WWE Universe.

7. “New Opportunity”- Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan defeat Damage CTRL.

6. “Best of the Best”- Rhea Ripley confronts Bianca Belair.

5. “Still Rolling” – Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn make first defense of the tag team titles against the Street Profits.

4. “The Game Has Spoken”- Triple H addresses the WWE Universe.

3. “Breaking Bad Bunny”- Damian Priest puts Bad Bunny through a table.

2. “Return of the Bro”- Matt Riddle returns and confronts The Miz.

1. “Beastly Beatdown”- Brock Lesnar attacks Cody Rhodes.