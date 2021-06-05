WWE officials reportedly want top star Brock Lesnar to make his return at SummerSlam.

It was recently reported by Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men podcast that Lesnar was mentioned early on in discussions for potential SummerSlam plans as the company wanted to do something with him on the biggest show of the summer.

There is no credible talk of Lesnar already being booked for a SummerSlam match, but it is notable that they want him back for SummerSlam. It was recently reported that WWE wanted a big main event and a big celebrity guest host for SummerSlam, to make it NFL stadium-worthy. The rumor on the main event was John Cena vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and the rumored guest host is rapper Cardi B, but Lesnar would also fit into WWE wanting a stacked line-up for SummerSlam.

It should be noted that nothing has been confirmed for the SummerSlam card as of this writing.

Regarding the Lesnar return speculation, WWE had The Beast name-dropped on this week’s RAW and that fueled more rumors on an upcoming return, with the idea of WWE possibly mentioning Lesnar to get his name back out there. Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre both talked about Lesnar, while WWE Champion Bobby Lashley asked why they were talking about a person who doesn’t even work for WWE.

A potential Lesnar vs. Lashley match is one that has been rumored for a few years now, with fans putting it on their list of wanted dream matches. Lashley has made it clear in multiple media interviews that he would like to face Lesnar.

Lesnar has been away from WWE since dropping the WWE Title to McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night Two in 2020. His WWE contract reportedly expired last August without the two sides agreeing on new terms, despite negotiations. At that time Lesnar’s merchandise was removed from WWE Shop, but he remains a member of the RAW roster as of this writing. While Lesnar’s deal expired last year, it’s always been expected that he will return to WWE eventually.

The 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, August 21. While the 1992 SummerSlam was taped on a Saturday in England, this will be first time the biggest event of the summer airs on a Saturday night. The venue, expected to be a NFL stadium, will be announced this Saturday on NBC during the Belmont Stakes pre-show.

Stay tuned for more.

