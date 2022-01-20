Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Washington D.C. featured the House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) taking on the Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) in tag team action, a bout that didn’t last long as King and Black scored a quick victory over the established tag team.
This was King’s first matchup since debuting on last week’s Dynamite. You can see highlights below.
What a showing by the #KingsOfTheBlackThrone – @malakaiblxck @brodyxking! Completely dismantling the #VarsityBlonds @FlyinBrianJr @griffgarrison1!
