Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Washington D.C. featured the House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) taking on the Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) in tag team action, a bout that didn’t last long as King and Black scored a quick victory over the established tag team.

This was King’s first matchup since debuting on last week’s Dynamite. You can see highlights below.

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.