The top program of WWE NXT 2.0 continued this week as Bron Breakker and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa delivered promos to build to their eventual match.

WWE aired a vignette featuring Breakker, who issued a warning to Ciampa.

“My name is Bron Breakker,” he said. “Bron Breakker is high energy, high intensity, high impact. The last two weeks feels like I’ve been shot out of a cannon, I love it! In the ring I’m trash talking, my veins are bulging, my heart rate’s off the charts. It’s a white knuckle thrill ride. I know the locker room is full of studs but I’m here to whip ass and if that’s harsh, I don’t give a shit. If you want a friend, go get a dog, because make no bones about it, my goal is to be NXT Champion. Tommaso, I’m not a patient guy.”

Breaker’s “get a dog” line is receiving a lot of attention on social media tonight.

Ciampa then joined the NXT announce team via FaceTime with a response to Breakker. Ciampa looked ahead to their first match-up and predicted Breakker will drown in an ocean of inexperience.

“Hell of a video package, hell of a first two weeks,” Ciampa said of Breakker. “There ain’t no denying the kid has something special, but maybe… maybe we don’t need to put him in the Hall of Fame quiet yet. Now I understand Breakker is not a patient man, message received loud and clear. Now maybe Bron can listen to the champ.

“It took me 908 days to get this title back, a title that I never lost in the first place, you understand? And nobody ever beat me for this before, ain’t nobody gonna beat me for this now. There’s very little doubt in my mind that Breakker vs. Ciampa is going to happen sooner than later, and when it does, Bron Breakker is going to drown in a sea of inexperience.”

Breakker debuted two weeks ago with a show-opening win over LA Knight. He then closed the show with a face-off with Ciampa, who had just won the NXT Title. Last week’s NXT show saw Ciampa and Breakker team up to defeat Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne, then face-off over the NXT Title once again.

Stay tuned for more on the Breakker vs. Ciampa feud. You can see their promos from tonight below:

"You want a friend? Go get a dog! No bones about it, my goal is to be #WWENXT Champion. @NXTCiampa, I'm not a patient guy." – @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/Y7hrEgS3y7 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 29, 2021

"Nobody ever beat me for this before, and nobody is going to beat me for this now." @NXTCiampa is ready for @bronbreakkerwwe vs. CIAMPA, whenever that may be. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/L62vY79lDT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 29, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.