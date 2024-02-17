WWE’s newest addition to the SmackDown roster has arrived.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, the newest addition to the blue brand was announced.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made his way out to the stage after talking with Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill backstage, and announced that Breakker has signed with SmackDown.

It was later announced that Bron Breakker will make his in-ring debut on next week’s show, which as noted, is being taped tonight.