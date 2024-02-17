Next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is in the can.

As noted, WWE taped the February 23 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown after the February 16 live show wrapped up on FOX on Friday night from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured below, courtesy of RingsideNews.com and F4WOnline.com are complete spoilers for the 2/23 episode.

WWE Speed spoilers

* Dragon Lee defeated Cedric Alexander

* Odyssey Jones defeated Cameron Grimes

WWE SmackDown spoilers

* Tiffany Stratton defeated Liv Morgan

* Bron Breakker defeated Dante Chen in his SmackDown in-ring debut

* A hype video for the new team of Ashante Adonis & Cedric Alexander aired

* Two backstage segments with The Bloodline aired

* New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) defeated The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

* Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

* LA Knight & Drew McIntyre ended in a DQ

* The men’s Elimination Chamber participants brawled as seen in the video embedded below.