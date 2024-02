Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Tampa, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair defeated Kiana James & Izzi Dame

Charlie Dempsey defeated Brogan Finlay

Josh Briggs defeated Jonah Niesenbaum

Karmen Petrovic defeated Jazmyn Nyx

Chase U (Duke Hudson, Riley Osborne & Thea Hail) defeated OTM (Scrypts, Bronco Nima & Jaida Parker) (w/ Lucien Price)

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

Luca Crusifino defeated Je’Von Evans

Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson defeated Lainey Reid & Carlee Bright

Andre Chase defeated Brooks Jensen and Oro Mensah in a triple threat to earn a future North American Title match

NXT Women’s Title Match – Lyra Valkyria retains over Blair Davenport