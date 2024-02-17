WWE has announced an Elimination Chamber: Perth Press Event for next week. WWE issued the following:

RHEA RIPLEY, LOGAN PAUL, RANDY ORTON, BECKY LYNCH & PAUL’TRIPLE H’ LEVESQUE TO APPEAR AT FREE FAN & PRESS EVENT LIVE IN PERTH

Next Friday, February 23, at 12 p.m. AWST

WHAT: WWE Superstars including Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch and more will appear alongside WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, live at an open-to-the-public fan and media event – Elimination Chamber: Perth Press Event. The free event will be held at the Southern Oval directly outside Optus Stadium next Friday, February 23, at 12.00 p.m. AWST.

The non-ticketed event is open to the public and completely free for all to attend.

Next Friday’s event will stream live on WWE social and digital channels around the world, as well as on Foxtel’s WWE Channel 144 in Australia. The event will then also be available to watch on-demand on BINGE in Australia.

Elimination Chamber: Perth takes place on Saturday, February 24, at Optus Stadium and will stream live on BINGE in Australia, Peacock in the U.S., and WWE Network around the world.

WHO: Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Chief Content Officer

Rhea Ripley, WWE Women’s World Champion

Randy Orton, WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch, WWE Superstar

Logan Paul, WWE Superstar

…and more

WHEN: Friday, February 23

12.00pm AWST*

WHERE: Southern Oval directly outside Optus Stadium

*Note: U.S. viewers can tune-in next Thursday, February 22, at 8 p.m. Pacific / 11 p.m. Eastern