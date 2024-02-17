WWE will hold Raw from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show had sold 10,699 tickets for a setup of 10,700. The last time they were at the venue, they drew 8,437 fans for a September 2020 SmackDown. Here is the updated card for the show:

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Last Chance battle royal for the final women’s Elimination Chamber match spot: Zoey Stark vs. Michin vs. Shayna Baszler vs. TBD vs. TBD

DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), The Miz & R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)