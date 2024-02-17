Brogan Finlay, the son of Dave Finlay, recently made his WWE in-ring debut at an NXT live event in Tampa, FL on Friday night.

He faced off against Charlie Dempsey, the son of William Regal, in a singles match. Brogan, who is only 21 years old, signed with WWE in December and has been training at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Prior to signing with WWE, he had already been wrestling for two years and had worked for various promotions such as ACTION Wrestling, GCW, Black Label Pro, and Beyond.